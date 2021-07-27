Branches director appointed by Governor Justice to West Virginia Family Protection Services Board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a new member to the Family Protection Services Board of the state of West Virginia.

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director, Amanda McComas will now sit on the board.

The Board consists of seven members who oversee all licensure of domestic violence programs, batterer intervention and prevention programs and visitation and exchange programs. Monitoring compliance with safety and licensure standards, the Family Protection Services Board assures that programs working toward the elimination of domestic violence are adequately funded and provide quality services to victims.

Branches released a statement about the appointment Tuesday saying in part, “Since 2010, Amanda has been working to make a difference in the lives of domestic violence victims served by Branches. During her tenure, Amanda has proven herself to be a model of leadership and commitment to this community as the Executive Director. Under her leadership, Amanda has grown the agency to 20 full time staff members and accomplished the task of opening a second emergency shelter in Putnam County, making Branches Domestic Violence Shelter the first licensed program in the state of WV to operate two emergency shelters”

“Amanda’s spirited dedication to social justice and inclusion has resulted in better access to services for those experiencing domestic violence that may experience unique barriers such as men, members of the LGBTQ+ community and communities of color. Amanda prioritizes efforts to make Branches a safe place for anyone to seek help.”

The Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate, appoints five members to serve three-year terms on the Family Protection Services Board: a director of a licensed domestic violence program, a board member of the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a representative of a batterer intervention and prevention program licensed by the board, a representative of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and a member of the public. The two additional members are the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Chair of the Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction or their designees.

