City officials work to end illegal dumping site in Kanawha City

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For years, residents have seen trash piled high at an illegal dumping site in Charleston.

It’s an issue city officials are taking seriously. For residents who live down South Park Road like Ezekiel, he sees all kinds of things there.

“People just started dumping. You would see trash. People would dump toilets and pieces of wall and people just started using it as a public dumping site,” Ezekiel said.

City Councilman Chad Robinson said city workers clean up the trash each week, and each week another pile is waiting.

“I have been through this area on days the city has picked up the debris, and within an hour someone is here and has already dumped some more trash,” Robinson said.

He said extra machines had to be brought in sometimes to remove the trash.

“It’s not fair to the neighbors. I wouldn’t want to live next to this,” Robinson said.

Residents like Ezekiel have to look at it, and he has even seen people in the act of littering.

“I have seen a lot of people just throw stuff out of their trucks or if they have food bags they will just toss them as they go by,” he said.

To clean up the community he works for, Robinson is making changes.

“You’ll see some larger enforcement in the area. You will see some additional signage put up,” Robinson said.

He explained there are places nearby to bring trash in that area, and it also provides curbside trash service. He said if someone is caught dumping garbage, they will face a fine for illegal dumping.

