Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a teenager who was killed in a car crash Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe died after a truck crossed the center line on state Route 7, just north of Chester in Meigs County, hitting Wolfe’s car head-on.

Wolfe played baseball at Meigs High School and worked as an umpire for Little League games after graduating last year.

“He was that guy that everyone wanted to be,” Wolfe’s friend Andrew Dodson said. “He was a great dude. I loved him.”

Former teammates at Meigs who are about to begin their senior years looked up to Wolfe as a leader.

“He was always positive, and that was probably my favorite thing about him,” Meigs senior Caleb Burnem said. “He never had a straight face. He always had a smile. He was always laughing.”

“He was a great person,” Meigs senior Coulter Cleland said. “No one has a bad word to say about him. It’s horrible.”

After learning the news Sunday evening that Wolfe had lost his life, friends were left in disbelief.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Dodson said. “I was in shock.”

“When you’re this young, you think you have so many years ahead,” Celand said, “and you’ve got all this potential and stuff, and it’s crazy that something can be taken from you like that.”

Friends say Wolfe had been working at a convenience store and was going to Hocking College.

They’re devastated his future was taken so abruptly.

“My heart hurts every time I think about it,” Burnem said. “I don’t think it’s hit me fully. I don’t think it’s hit anybody fully, really.”

“We come together as a community when something happens, and we’re just one big family,” Dodson said. “You have to be in times like this. It’s really tough on everybody.”

Troopers say Wolfe’s passenger and the driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

