Community supplemental food box with Facing Hunger Foodbank

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) is a federal program administered by the Department of Agriculture to provide food for qualifying seniors.

The program provides a monthly package of food designed to supplement the nutritional needs of low-income senior citizens.

CSFP (also known as the Senior Food Box Program) is for seniors 60 and over who meet a set of income guidelines.

The box seniors receive on a monthly basis includes 34 lbs. of shelf stable items in addition to a block of American cheese.

There are over 50 agencies actively distributing CSFP boxes in the following counties: WV- Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne. KY- Boyd, Lawrence, Greenup, Martin.

Those interested in applying as an agency or as a senior participant are encouraged to reach out to Samantha Powers at spowers@facinghunger.org or Kate Bostic at kbostic@facinghunger.org.

