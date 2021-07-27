County Commission to intervene in Suddenlink investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday that they’ve filed a request to intervene in the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) General Investigation and Show Cause proceeding regarding Suddenlink Communications and its customer service in West Virginia.

The PSC opened an investigation after receiving over 1,900 complaints from Suddenlink customers. As part of the investigation, the PSC is requiring Suddenlink to provide a plan on how the company will fix its service deficiences.

“I applaud the Public Service Commission, and Chairman Charlotte Lane, for opening this investigation. I have complete confidence that the Public Service Commission will cause Suddenlink to improve its service throughout Kanawha County and West Virginia. If I have learned anything during the pandemic, I have learned how critical internet service is for healthcare and mental health. It is no longer a luxury, it is a life-saving necessity,” said Commission President W. Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “Our goal is simple – to hold Suddenlink accountable for its service outages and to cause Suddenlink to improve the service it provides to the residents of Kanawha County.”

“For many, Suddenlink is the only choice for cable and internet service – the Company must make a commitment to improve its services,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

