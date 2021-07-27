Advertisement

County Commission to intervene in Suddenlink investigation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday that they’ve filed a request to intervene in the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) General Investigation and Show Cause proceeding regarding Suddenlink Communications and its customer service in West Virginia.

The PSC opened an investigation after receiving over 1,900 complaints from Suddenlink customers. As part of the investigation, the PSC is requiring Suddenlink to provide a plan on how the company will fix its service deficiences.

“I applaud the Public Service Commission, and Chairman Charlotte Lane, for opening this investigation.  I have complete confidence that the Public Service Commission will cause Suddenlink to improve its service throughout Kanawha County and West Virginia.  If I have learned anything during the pandemic, I have learned how critical internet service is for healthcare and mental health.  It is no longer a luxury, it is a life-saving necessity,” said Commission President W. Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “Our goal is simple – to hold Suddenlink accountable for its service outages and to cause Suddenlink to improve the service it provides to the residents of Kanawha County.”

“For many, Suddenlink is the only choice for cable and internet service – the Company must make a commitment to improve its services,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned....
Man dead in motorcycle crash
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
Gov. Jim Justice warns of rising COVID cases.
COVID cases rising and state leaders warn of COVID variants

Latest News

Get the most out of summer travel
Get the most out of summer travel
Accessible tech tips and resources with Google
Accessible tech tips and resources with Google
New report shows how Ransomware is spreading
New report shows how Ransomware is spreading
Community supplemental food box with Facing Hunger Foodbank
Community supplemental food box with Facing Hunger Foodbank