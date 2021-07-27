Crews fight apartment building fire in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Monday night of an apartment building fire in Cross Lanes, dispatchers say.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. along Stewart Park Drive.

Crews from Institute and Tyler Mountain volunteer fire department are among first responders there.

According to the Tyler Mountain VFD chief, it appears the fire started on the second floor. It caused heavy damage throughout the complex, but the cause is unknown now.

There were a few reported injuries but the extent is unknown.

