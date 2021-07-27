Advertisement

Ex-airman sentenced to 45 months for leaking drone info

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Nashville Police Department is Daniel...
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Nashville Police Department is Daniel Everette Hale, who is charged in federal court in Alexandria, Va., under the World War I-era Espionage Act.(Nashville Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence analyst was sentenced to 45 months in prison on Tuesday for leaking top secret information about the U.S. government’s drone strike program to a journalist.

Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, has said he was motivated by guilt when he disclosed to an investigative reporter details of a military drone program that he believed was indiscriminately killing civilians in Afghanistan far from the battlefield.

In issuing the sentence, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady cited the need to deter others from disclosing government secrets and told Hale that he had other options besides sharing classified information with a reporter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned....
Man dead in motorcycle crash
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
Gov. Jim Justice warns of rising COVID cases.
COVID cases rising and state leaders warn of COVID variants

Latest News

Marketing Committee pushes for Yeager Airport name change
Kentucky considers creating tax free holiday
Kentucky considers creating tax free holiday
Road in front of PMC reopens
Road in front of PMC reopens
Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Concern rising as COVID cases climb again
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines