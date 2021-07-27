Advertisement

Final stretch of US 35 project to include 73,568 tons of asphalt

On the 14.6 mile final section of US 35 through Mason and Putnam Counties, 16.8 million cubic yards of earth have been moved and 73,568 tons of asphalt are being placed.(WV department of transportation)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project that upgrades the remaining two lane section of US 35 to four lanes between the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County and Beech Hill in Mason County is getting a fresh coat of asphalt.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, 16.8 million cubic yards of earth have been moved and 73,568 tons of asphalt are being placed along the roadway.

West Virginia Division of Highways recently received a contractor request to extend the date for completion of the project to late October, due to a traffic accident which caused damage to a bridge that needed repair, weather delays and a couple of slides which occurred during construction.

This project upgrades the remaining two lane section of US 35 to four lanes between the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County and Beech Hill in Mason County and provide access to the existing road at Beech Hill. When complete,

the project will also include ten new bridges, 38,544 linear feet of drainage pipe and the installation of 100,351 linear feet of guardrail.

When the road opens this fall, US 35 will comprise four lanes all the way to the Ohio state line.

