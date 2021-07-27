Heat wave builds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a third straight day high temperatures crested near 90 degrees at officially airport stations, while downtown highs bettered 90 on Monday. Whether 88,89,90,91 or 92 is immaterial in this regard; namely, the last week of July is going out in blazing fashion with mid-week temperatures expected to make at least the mid-90s. Now if you are a statistic freak, then you will notice how Charleston is consistently bettering Huntington’s by 1-3 degrees. The reason of this is Charleston(3′0) has had less than half the rainfall Huntington(7″) has measured.

For the rest of the week, highs will make at least 90 through Thursday with mid 90s or higher possible/probable in the heat of day. While overnight lows cool into the 60s in rural areas, downtown city slickers will awaken to lows as high as the 70s.

Monday evening did see a flare up of scattered showers down south in the Coalfields while leaving most others very dry. The next risk of rain looks to come Thursday night into Friday AM. Then a line of storms with heavy rain is possible.

After that rain risk drops a nice weekend temperature wine will unfold with lower humidity levels, a north breeze and a cozy nice feel.

