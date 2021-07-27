Advertisement

Heat wave tightens grip

Temperatures creep even higher next 2 days
July sun turns incandescent!
July sun turns incandescent!((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File))
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The latest hot spell began this past weekend and is set to roll on for two more days. So for a 4th straight day, Tuesday’s highs made 90 downtown though with relatively low humidity levels. Now the heat is set to ratchet up a few degrees so the hottest day of the summer so far (94 on June 28th) will be challenged on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile an overall dry end to July has settled in for the past week, though Sunday and Monday downpours did affect some areas. If you are looking for some relief from watering your garden/lawn, keep your fingers crossed for Thursday night into Friday morning for the opportunity of a gully washer with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Areas that get the downpour will likely measure a quick half inch to inch of rain.

By Friday afternoon the front responsible for the thunder should be safely off the south allowing for a more refreshing brand of air to arrive in time for the weekend. Highs will trend back into the 80s with lows in the good sleeping low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

But again for Wednesday and Thursday, scorched sunshine will send highs into the 90s!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned....
Man dead in motorcycle crash
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
Three suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting and pursuit Tuesday afternoon...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting, pursuit; 3 in custody

Latest News

Inferior mirage
A Late July Heat Wave Is Upon Us
WSAZ Monday Morning Forecast - Jul 26
First Warning Forecast | Temperatures heat up through middle of week
WSAZ Monday Morning Forecast - Jul 26
Andy's Monday Morning Forecast - Jul 26
First Warning
Showers Leaving... Now What?