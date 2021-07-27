Heat wave tightens grip

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The latest hot spell began this past weekend and is set to roll on for two more days. So for a 4th straight day, Tuesday’s highs made 90 downtown though with relatively low humidity levels. Now the heat is set to ratchet up a few degrees so the hottest day of the summer so far (94 on June 28th) will be challenged on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile an overall dry end to July has settled in for the past week, though Sunday and Monday downpours did affect some areas. If you are looking for some relief from watering your garden/lawn, keep your fingers crossed for Thursday night into Friday morning for the opportunity of a gully washer with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Areas that get the downpour will likely measure a quick half inch to inch of rain.

By Friday afternoon the front responsible for the thunder should be safely off the south allowing for a more refreshing brand of air to arrive in time for the weekend. Highs will trend back into the 80s with lows in the good sleeping low 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

But again for Wednesday and Thursday, scorched sunshine will send highs into the 90s!

