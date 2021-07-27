Advertisement

James Taylor performance rescheduled

Originally scheduled for June 15, 2021 at 7:30pm. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new event date.(Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne have rescheduled their 2020 concert at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

They will now take the stage Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Previously purchased tickets for the June 15 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert. Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

James Taylor and Jackson Browne

Singer-songwriter James Taylor released his new album, American Standard on February 28, 2020 via Fantasy Records.

The new collection marks Taylor’s 19th studio album and his first release since 2015′s Before This World, his first #1 career album.

To purchase a ticket click here.

