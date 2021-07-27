Lincoln County BOE makes plan for Duval students after school closes indefinitely

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- With classes starting back up on August 18 for Lincoln County Schools, officials are pulling together a plan for Duval PK-8 students after the school closed Thursday due to structural issues.

The tentative plan means pre-kindergarten through second grade will be unaffected. They will stay in the building not attached to the school.

Grades three through five will attend school at Hamlin PK-8.

Sixth through eighth grade will relocate to the central board office in Hamlin.

“This is plan B for now. What that looks like in six months or two years, I can speak to that,” Superintendent Jeffery Kelley said. “We haven’t devoted much time to those timelines since Thursday, obviously, so we’ll just have to see what that looks like down the road.”

Parents and grandparents tell WSAZ they are not happy with this plan. They say the board knew the school was failing and it should have been dealt with years ago.

“They’re saying that they just got the reports here recently. No. They had the reports years ago and it should have been taken care of years ago,” said grandparent Tammy Brown. “It’s not acceptable [to] wait three weeks before school starts. They knew about this in March, they should have let the parents know.”

During the school board meeting Tuesday, Director of Maintenance Greg Gosnay gave a report to board members after more assessments were done.

The entire school, including the gym, was deemed unsafe by CAS Structural Engineering. Gosnay says starting in 2013, he started noticing cracks but it was monitored by ZMN Engineering firm each year. As time went on, it was monitored every six months, quarterly, and then monthly. They installed crack monitors and reference points with lasers.

Each time ZMN did a report on the school, the school board says they received a written report that said the school was safe for students.

The west wing closed in October due to cracking. Gosnay says through there’s a several-inch drop in the floors throughout the school, cracking throughout the walls and floors, walls pulling away, and the front corner of the building is pulling away from the school.

“The building is a liability to us now,” Gosnay said. “The 30-foot perimeter around that. We need to demolish the building. The building needs to come down.”

This spring, Gosnay said they asked for a second opinion from CAS Structural Engineering after seeing more cracking, adding teachers said they felt things pop and the floors move.

“We did that as a precaution and it turns out they had a different opinion,” Kelley told WSAZ. “Here we are as a result of that.”

Kelley says putting students in a situation where they can learn is priority one, and getting a new building is priority two.

The school district is still finalizing plans, but say all updates will be posted on the Lincoln County Schools website.

Plans should be more concrete by the next school board meeting on August 3.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.