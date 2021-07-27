Advertisement

Lincoln County Schools announce tentative plans for Duval Students

Lincoln County Schools says they hope they will have a concrete plan by the end of the week.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Lincoln County School leaders are hoping to have relocation plans for Duval Elementary School students ready by the end of the week.

A post on the county’s Facebook page says the number one priority is to have instruction available to all students on the first day of school, regardless of their location.

On July 22, LCS announced the building would be forced to close because of structural issues.

According to the post, the relocation plans is, subject to change but, is as follows:

♦ The PK-2 grades will be unaffected by the relocation process; they will remain at the existing Duval PK-8 site.

♦ Students and teachers in grades 3-5 will relocate to Hamlin PK-8.

♦ Students and teachers in grades 6-8 will relocate to the central office.

♦ All students will still be enrolled as Duval students despite their location.

“We are getting guidance from the engineer and fire marshal regarding the retrieval of personal items from the Duval facility. We hope to have a plan in place for this process by the end of the week,” the post said.

