Man charged in connection with child sexual exploitation

ST. CATHERINE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Floyd County has been charged in connection with child sexual exploitation.

Kentucky State Police say the Electronic Crime Branch arrested B.J. Wood, 40. He’s charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was interviewed and arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started investigating after learning that the suspect uploading sexually explicit images online.

This lead to KSP executing a search warrant for Wood’s cell phone in St. Catherine on July 22, 2021. This investigation is ongoing.

Wood is being held in the Marion County Detention Center.

