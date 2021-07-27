Marketing Committee pushes for Yeager Airport name change

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the completion of Yeager Airport’s customs building coming up in December, officials are looking to rebrand, including changing the airport’s name.

The Marketing Committee of the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority made a motion Tuesday to change the airport’s name to the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Only 32 commercial airports in the country do not have a location in the name.

Committee members say adding West Virginia will add to their branding presence and cut down on confusion. For example, distinguishing the airport from the airport in Charleston, South Carolina.

They say they are adding International to the name to bring attention to their ability in December to do international flights with the completion of their new customs building.

The motion will be voted on during the next board meeting, which is Wednesday at noon.

“We also want to preserve General Yeager’s legacy,” Nick Keller, Airport Director & CEO, Yeager Airport said. “We’re very proud that General Yeager is from West Virginia. Nobody’s talking about removing the name of ‘Yeager’ from the airport, but I think this will help elevate General Yeager’s position when people are looking at the airport, and overall, I think it will be a good thing, and the timing would make it on our seventy-fifth anniversary.”

“With the New River Gorge being designated as a National Park and Preserve, we want to take advantage of that, capitalize on people that are interested in visiting the national park and flying somewhere,” Nick Keller, Airport Director & CEO, Yeager Airport added. “So, rather than flying Charlotte or Pittsburgh or somewhere like that, we want people to find ‘West Virginia International Yeager Airport’ in the search results.”

