Marshall University and Glenville State College to enter nursing co-op partnership

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A co-op partnership between Marshall University and Glenville State College will help more students going into nursing.

The two schools have united to give access to a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Glenville State through Marshall’s nursing program.

Marshall University announced that news Tuesday after both presidents met at Marshall’s South Charleston campus to sign the memorandum of agreement.

According to the release, “the agreement will see prospective students enroll at Glenville and complete general education courses there during their first year. Then, once the students are admitted to the BSN program, they will receive instruction from Marshall faculty members on Glenville’s campus.”

“We’re excited about this unique opportunity to work with our partners at Glenville State College,” Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said in the release. “Any time we can help expand the availability of a college degree is a great day, and to be able to provide more of our state’s students with a path to an education in nursing and work in health care in West Virginia is exciting.”

Glenville State College President Dr. Mark A. Manchin also responded to the agreement.

“I have been an advocate for this program, the members of our Board of Governors have been supportive of it, and of course our friends and colleagues at Marshall University have been instrumental in making this happen,” Manchin said in the release. “This type of four-year nursing program has never existed in this part of the Mountain State, and we are looking forward to expanding the Glenville State footprint, especially considering the growing need for qualified nurses.”

The B.S.N. program at Glenville is expected to start in fall 2023, with Glenville to start enrolling students in the program in fall 2022.

The Marshall University School of Nursing is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

