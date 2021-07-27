Advertisement

New report shows how Ransomware is spreading

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

We’d never seen it before, a major U.S. fuel pipeline held hostage by cyber-criminals demanding millions in ransom.

A new report shows the ransomware threat is spreading.

Encrypting data allows hackers to disable critical computer systems, cripple 911 dispatch centers, and even shut down hospital emergency rooms.

Jen Miller-Osborn, Deputy Director of threat intelligence at Palo Alto Networks, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share what’s being done to fight back and protect businesses and you.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned....
Man dead in motorcycle crash
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
Gov. Jim Justice warns of rising COVID cases.
COVID cases rising and state leaders warn of COVID variants

Latest News

Get the most out of summer travel
Get the most out of summer travel
Accessible tech tips and resources with Google
Accessible tech tips and resources with Google
County Commission to intervene in Suddenlink investigation
Community supplemental food box with Facing Hunger Foodbank
Community supplemental food box with Facing Hunger Foodbank