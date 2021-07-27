New report shows how Ransomware is spreading

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

We’d never seen it before, a major U.S. fuel pipeline held hostage by cyber-criminals demanding millions in ransom.

A new report shows the ransomware threat is spreading.

Encrypting data allows hackers to disable critical computer systems, cripple 911 dispatch centers, and even shut down hospital emergency rooms.

Jen Miller-Osborn, Deputy Director of threat intelligence at Palo Alto Networks, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share what’s being done to fight back and protect businesses and you.

