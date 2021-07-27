Advertisement

Pair sentenced to prison on federal drug and firearms charges

Two people arrested during the last year in a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Charleston were sentenced Monday to federal prison.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people arrested during the last year in a methamphetamine trafficking ring were sentenced Monday to federal prison.

According to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston’s office, Erica Ratliff, 36, of Charleston, was sentenced to six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. Devonte Andrews, 28, of Charleston, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Ratliff and Andrews were among 15 people charged in a lengthy investigation known as “Woo Boyz.”

Court documents show that Ratliff bought three ounces of meth during a transaction near a business on Charleston’s Bigley Avenue in November of last year.

In the case of Andrews, investigators say he was stopped by police last January while walking on Hale Street. Police found a loaded gun behind Andrews’ back. He was determined to be a felon in illegal possession of a firearm from a previous drug-related offense.

