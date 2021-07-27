Person jumps out of window during fire at apartment complex

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex.

It happened inside Stewart Park in Cross Lanes just before 9 p.m. Monday.

According to the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a fire with possible entrapment.

When crews arrived, they found a heavy fire with entrapment on the second floor. Crews were able to help one victim who was trapped on the second floor come out of a window. Another victim had already jumped out of a window before fire officials got there. Both were sent to the hospital.

It took about four hours to extinguish the fire. There’s no word on the extent of damage or the cause of the fire.

The Nitro and Institute Fire Departments also responded.

