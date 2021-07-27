Advertisement

Police investigating officer-involved shooting, pursuit

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 7/27/21 3:35 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shots were fired during a traffic stop Tuesday, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Officers tell WSAZ.com a suspect fired shots toward an officer and the officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect is alert and currently being treated, officials say.

According to police, one of the suspects involved took off in a vehicle, leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in the area of Greendale Drive and Valley Road.

One person has been arrested.

A WSAZ crew at the scene did witness an officer being loaded into an ambulance.

No word on that officer’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating a pursuit and shots fired.

Metro 911 says it happened in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Troopers say the driver traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned....
Man dead in motorcycle crash
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
Gov. Jim Justice warns of rising COVID cases.
COVID cases rising and state leaders warn of COVID variants

Latest News

Crews are on the scene Monday night of an apartment building fire in Cross Lanes.
Person jumps out of window during fire at apartment complex
Originally scheduled for June 15, 2021 at 7:30pm. Previously purchased tickets will be honored...
James Taylor performance rescheduled
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Get the most out of summer travel
Get the most out of summer travel