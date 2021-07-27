Police investigating officer-involved shooting, pursuit

UPDATE 7/27/21 3:35 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Shots were fired during a traffic stop Tuesday, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Officers tell WSAZ.com a suspect fired shots toward an officer and the officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect is alert and currently being treated, officials say.

According to police, one of the suspects involved took off in a vehicle, leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in the area of Greendale Drive and Valley Road.

One person has been arrested.

A WSAZ crew at the scene did witness an officer being loaded into an ambulance.

No word on that officer’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story.

