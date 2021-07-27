Tracking vaccination records among hospitalized COVID patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Health officials in West Virginia are tracking vaccination records for hospitalized COVID-19 cases.

COVID hospitalizations have increased in the Mountain State as the state is at a plateau when it comes to vaccinations.

“97% of people hospitalized in the United States today and 99.5% of people who are dying today from COVID-19 are people who are not vaccinated,” COVID-19 CCzar Dr. Clay Marsh said.

In just the last few days, hospitalizations in West Virginia have jumped to 111.

WSAZ reached out to the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to find out how many of those cases were cases in people who are not vaccinated.

The DHHR told WSAZ it does not track that information.

WSAZ then asked Gov. Jim Justice during Tuesday’s press briefing if anyone is tracking those numbers.

He let Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, respond.

“It is very difficult to track all of the cases in the hospital with the vaccine, who has been vaccinated, and who hasn’t,” Dr. Amjad said. “But that is something we’re working on and would like to include on our dashboard.”

Currently, the state doesn’t consistently track how many unvaccinated and vaccinated people are in the hospital.

However, according to Dr. Amjad, West Virginia is closely tracking the delta variant because these numbers are of interest.

As of Tuesday, Dr. Amjad says the state has 43 delta cases. Only ten have been vaccinated and hospitalized, while 23 are unvaccinated. Vaccine status for the ten others is unavailable.

Overall, health officials agree tracking vaccination records, in addition to the variant, is information they’d like to include on their dashboard as they believe it’s critical to get more people vaccinated.

“Tell people the numbers of people in the hospital and everything if we can do it,” Governor Jim Justice said.

