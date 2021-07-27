Water leak repairs to begin Tuesday morning

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Repairs on a leak that has been causing some water issues in Portsmouth will begin Tuesday morning.

That is according to Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland, who tells WSAZ that the leak happened on Clare Street.

Sutherland says that crews have successfully pumped that part of the system to eliminate the ponding area.

The pipe in question is an 18-inch clay tile pipe that collapsed. It is located 27 feet underground.

Sutherland also said that the pumping will be monitored throughout the repair and that the EPA is aware of the situation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.