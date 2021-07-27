Work to start Wednesday on Route 2 road slip

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Work will begin Wednesday to repair a sizable road slip on state Route 2 in Mason County near the intersection of state Route 87.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation made that announcement Tuesday about the issue, which is just a few miles from the Jackson County line.

The slip has affected the southbound lane, but both lanes will be closed starting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The closure during those hours is expected to last about four days.

State transportation officials say the complete closure will allow contractors to stabilize the roadway and work faster. Emergency vehicles and mail delivery vehicles will be allowed through the construction zone during the work.

According to transportation officials, after the initial closure, one lane of state Route 2 will reopen until repairs are finished in about four weeks.

The slip happened July 1 during heavy rainfall.

“The area presented a challenge due to the length of the slip,” said District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth in a news release. “We gathered information and considered several methods of repair and chose soil nails as the most efficient and effective for the location.”

