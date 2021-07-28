Advertisement

2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in Nelsonville, including one who suffered a gunshot wound.

The Nelsonville Police Department released that information, saying the incident happened as its officers and Hocking College Police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment along Third Street in Nelsonville.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both officers are stable at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, including the Nelsonville Police officer who was shot. A Hocking College Police officer also was injured during the incident.

Police say a suspect also was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

“We ask for the community’s thoughts and prayers for the injured officers,” Nelsonville Police said in a release.

