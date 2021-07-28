Advertisement

‘Arthur’ to end in early 2022 after 25 seasons

"Arthur" is the longest-running children's animated series.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - “Arthur,” a beloved children’s show on PBS is coming to an end in early 2022, after its 25th and final season.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed the news during a recent episode of the “Finding DW” podcast.

“Arthur is no longer in production,” Waugh said in the podcast. “We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake.”

The show’s executive producer, Carol Greenwald, told NPR in a statement that “Arthur” will still be available on PBS KIDS for years to come.

The animated series is known for teaching kindness and empathy through various life lessons. The first episode aired in 1996 and is the longest-running children’s animated series in history.

“Arthur” is based on the books by Marc Brown and follows the adventures of an 8-year-old aardvark and his family and friends, according to the show’s description in IMDB.

