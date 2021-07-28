Board appoints new KCEAA executive director

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority appointed a new executive director Wednesday.

During a meeting, Monica Mason was named the new executive director.

KCEAA board members appoint a new executive director Wednesday. (WSAZ)

The appointment follows an investigation into possible misuse of funds.

According to KCEAA Spokesperson Tom Susman, an employee contacted the authority’s board in May regarding allegations involving misuse of the employee relations fund.

This fund is contributed to by employees for the KCEAA Christmas party and other private events where public money can’t be used, Susman said.

A final report is being presented to the KCEAA personnel committee and board Wednesday.

