Advertisement

Capital hires Mark Mason

Red Dragons top Cougars for 1st time in school history
Red Dragons top Cougars for 1st time in school history(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Capital Cougars have a new leader and he’s man familiar with the program. On Wednesday, the Kanawha County Board of Education named Mark Mason as the new head coach. He has been an assistant with Capital for over 2 decades where over that time, he has coached both the offensive and defensive line.

Mason went to Charleston High School and played for Marshall between 1989 and 1991. The high school football practice season starts on Monday, August 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting and pursuit Tuesday afternoon...
3 in custody after officer-involved shooting and chase
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand

Latest News

(Photo: UK Athletics)
UK men’s basketball conference opponents announced for 2021-22
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
WVU AD reacts to OU & Texas Big 12 departure
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12