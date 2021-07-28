Capital hires Mark Mason

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Capital Cougars have a new leader and he’s man familiar with the program. On Wednesday, the Kanawha County Board of Education named Mark Mason as the new head coach. He has been an assistant with Capital for over 2 decades where over that time, he has coached both the offensive and defensive line.

Mason went to Charleston High School and played for Marshall between 1989 and 1991. The high school football practice season starts on Monday, August 2nd.

