Charleston Council committee adopts proposal to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Councilwoman Caitlin Cook has introduced a proposal to ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children in the city.

On Tuesday night, that proposal was voted on in the Rules Committee where it passed and will now head to full Council for a vote.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity.

A person who went through it spoke at Tuesday’s meeting and said it increases feelings of depression and thoughts of suicide. Some members of the committee did not want to vote on the bill Tuesday, saying they wanted to hear from someone who is against the bill.

Officials say those in the medical community agree that conversion therapy is dangerous to the youth.

If approved, Charleston would be the first municipality in West Virginia to enact such a ban.

The proposed ordinance carries a fine of up to $1,000 for violations.

It will be voted on at the next Council meeting.

