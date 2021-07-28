Explosion reported near plant

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are investigating an explosion near the Kureha Plant in Belle.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a furnace or vent exploded.

Plant officials say no chemicals were involved and no one was hurt.

Emergency Management is on the way to the scene to investigate.

