Explosion reported near plant

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are investigating an explosion near the Kureha Plant in Belle.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a furnace or vent exploded.

Plant officials say no chemicals were involved and no one was hurt.

Emergency Management is on the way to the scene to investigate.

