HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putting your best foot forward is important in more ways the one but you need to make sure those feet are in good condition.

Dr. Michael Gentile from Marshall Health shares the importance of foot health and what he can do to make sure you are truly putting your best foot forward.

To schedule an appointment you can call 304-691-1262, you can check out their website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.