Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority board agrees for separate audit on possible misuse of funds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During their board meeting on Wednesday the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) approved a contract between the KCEAA and an outside Certified public Accountant (CPA) firm to do a separate audit.

“That’s a separate request from the state auditors office for certain documents and they’ve asked the board to secure certain operational files,” said Tom Susman, spokesperson for KCEAA.

The move comes after an employee contacted the authority’s board in May regarding allegations involving misuse of the employee relations fund. This fund is contributed to employees for the KCEAA Christmas party and other private events where public money can’t be used, Susman said. At this time, it appears unlikely there would be county funds involved in any potential misuse related to this specific fund.

Later in July, the State Auditor’s Office requested the KCEAA to preserve it’s operating records. Officials said they fully cooperated with that request.

On Wednesday, the personnel committee recommended the board approve the separate audit of the Employee Relations Fund, which they did.

“The board officially agreed to sign an engagement letter (contract) with an outside auditing firm to do the audit on that fund for the last two years,” Susman said.

