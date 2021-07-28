Man arrested following stabbing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on malicious wounding charges following a stabbing Wednesday morning.

Huntington Police officers responded to the incident at approximately 12 a.m. in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue. A man reported he had been stabbed in both hands by another man.Robert

Dylan Zickefoose, of Huntington, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding.

