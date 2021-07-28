Advertisement

Man arrested following stabbing

Robert Dylan Zickefoose of Huntington was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious...
Robert Dylan Zickefoose of Huntington was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding.(Huntington Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on malicious wounding charges following a stabbing Wednesday morning.

Huntington Police officers responded to the incident at approximately 12 a.m. in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue. A man reported he had been stabbed in both hands by another man.Robert

Dylan Zickefoose, of Huntington, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting and pursuit Tuesday afternoon...
3 in custody after officer-involved shooting and chase
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
Two police officers were hurt Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute in...
2 police officers injured responding to domestic dispute involving gunfire
A child was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say he shot himself in...
UPDATE | Child shoots self in hand

Latest News

Michael Quinn was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news...
Next winner of WV vaccination sweepstakes announced, man wins truck
KCEAA board members appoint a new executive director Wednesday.
Board appoints new KCEAA executive director
Part of US 23 shut down for bridge work
Dr. Michael Gentile from Marshall Health shares the importance of foot health and what he can...
The importance of foot health