Man dies in logging accident

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has died in a logging accident, according to the coroner.

It happened in the East Fork area Wednesday morning along State Route 3.

A company was doing a logging project when it happened and called 911.

When crews arrived, the victim was already dead.

The family has been contacted, but the name of the victim has not been released.

