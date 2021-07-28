Man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, woman arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to an early morning shooting in the 1000 block of Minton Street.

Police say the woman’s boyfriend also was taken into custody on outstanding warrants not related to the shooting.

At 4:40 a.m., Huntington Police officers responded to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where Kenneth Alexander, 36, of Hamtramck, Michigan, had been dropped off by his girlfriend at the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Alexander told officers he was in a parking lot downtown when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

No evidence of a shooting in the area described by Alexander has been found by officials.

Officers also responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Minton Street in search of Alexander’s girlfriend, Ladreisha Flowers, 26, of Huntington.

There, officers discovered evidence indicating the shooting occurred inside Flower’s residence.

While near her home, officers saw Flowers driving and attempted to pull her over.

After a short pursuit, Flowers pulled over in the 1800 block of 12th Avenue.

Flowers told officers she had shot Alexander in response to domestic abuse. She then became uncooperative and belligerent when officers asked for additional details.

Flowers was charged with malicious wounding, possession of a controlled substance with intent, DUI, fleeing in a vehicle while DUI and threatening an officer.

Alexander was treated and released from the hospital but was immediately taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants for malicious wounding, two counts of domestic battery and the unlawful taking of a vehicle.

The warrants were unrelated to Wednesday’s incident.

