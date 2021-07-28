Man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who’s among 15 people charged in a lengthy drug investigation known as the “Woo Boyz” pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal firearms crime.

Memphis Ross, 20, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to possession of a fully automatic machine gun that was not registered to him, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Court documents show that law enforcement officers found the weapon after executing a search warrant in July 2020 at a home where Ross’s mother lives. Ross admitted that the gun was not registered to him.

Officers also found three other firearms, ammunition and some marijuana during the search. The Woo Boyz involves a long-term federal drug investigation.

Ross faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 28.

