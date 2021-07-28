Advertisement

Masks not required for back-to-school in Nicholas County

Classroom
Classroom(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Masks will not be required for students or staff when school gets underway next month in Nicholas County.

Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick released that information Wednesday, saying classes will resume Aug. 19 for students.

Tetrick said classes will be held in-person, five days a week.

The superintendent also said social distancing will not be required, and that a mask mandate would only be implemented if Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Education or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources issued such a mandate.

“However, students and staff will be permitted to wear masks if they are more comfortable doing so,” Tetrick said in a release.

She said extra staff will be on hand to sanitize high-traffic areas during the school day.

“We are looking forward to returning to normal and having all of our students and staff together again,” the superintendent said in the release.

