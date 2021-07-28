Masks not required for Kentucky school district

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Just like books, pencils, and paper, students couldn’t learn without a mask in the classroom last year.

However, many students like Randa Mcguire, an eighth-grader at Carter County School District, are ready to learn without it.

“Especially during school, because when we got to lunch, we had to take it off to eat. You couldn’t hear people with it hardly. You couldn’t breathe,” Mcguire said.

Mcguire says she scheduled her vaccine so she doesn’t have to wear a mask.

Even though the CDC recommends everyone K-12 continue to mask up regardless of their vaccination status, some school districts like Carter County Schools are leaving that option up to families.

“Certainly we will recommend that, as well, and encourage that, but again we are not going to mandate it,” Superintendent Ronnie Dotson said.

Dotson says all students are required to wear a mask when riding the bus.

However, when it comes to learning, the district encourages those who are unvaccinated to continue wearing a mask in school.

That decision sparks concern for some people.

“I just think they should wear a mask and be safe for everybody,” Libby Hutchinson said.

It brings relief for others like Heather Wells, who is a sixth-grade teacher at East Carter Middle School.

“It will just be at the discretion of the parents and students, we want everybody to be comfortable,” Wells said.

The district is not requiring students who have been vaccinated to bring in their vaccination cards.

When it comes to other learning options, there will no longer be a standard virtual option. Only students who have a medical need will be able to learn online.

