New Chief Executive Officer selected for Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Mountain Health Network and President of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center has been selected.

Mountain Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center boards of directors confirmed that Kevin W. Yingling, RPh, MD, FACP, will take over the role on August 9.

A statement released by Mountain health Network Wednesday read in part, “As a highly skilled physician, Dr. Yingling offers unique skills and insights that are patient-first focused. As an experienced leader, he has held numerous clinical care and academic leadership roles in the Huntington medical community for over 25 years. Dr. Yingling is the only physician who has served as president of both the CHH and SMMC medical staffs. He has been a member of the Cabell Huntington Hospital board of directors and first chair of the Mountain Health board of directors from 2018 – 2020. Dr. Yingling was integral to the development of the Health Sciences Campus through establishing the School of Pharmacy at Marshall University at the Stephen J. Kopp Hall and the Fairfield Landing Building. He continues to serve on the board of managers for Marshall Pharmacy and chair of the Cabell County Board of Health.”

Yingling received his Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and Medical Degree from Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He completed his internship, residency, post-graduate training and fellowship at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He is a past chair of the department of Internal Medicine at Marshall Health and Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the SOM. Dr. Yingling is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, holds several professional memberships, and has received numerous honors and awards.

“Dr. Yingling is driven to make a positive difference in the health of the people of our region. He is motivated by unifying our healthcare delivery network and guiding a shared strategic vision,” Mountain Health Network said Wednesday.

After announcing the departure of Chief Executive Officer Mike Mullins in May, Mountain Health Network and Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors named Paul English Smith to lead as Interim CEO.

