Next winner of WV vaccination sweepstakes announced, man wins truck

Michael Quinn was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news...
Michael Quinn was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that he was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 6th prize drawing of the sweepstakes.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice handed over the keys to a brand-new truck in the sixth round of the vaccination sweepstakes prize giveaways.

A man from the community of Hacker Valley in Webster County was chosen as the winner.

Michael Quinn was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog.

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 6 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians only have one more chance.

To win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

