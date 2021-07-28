Advertisement

Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Seven others sustained injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting and pursuit Tuesday afternoon...
3 in custody after officer-involved shooting and chase
Smith is facing first-degree murder and malicious wounding charges.
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder
Friends of 19-year-old Jacob Wolfe were left in disbelief after learning he died in a car...
Community mourns loss of teen killed in car crash
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her score after performing on the balance beam...
Simone Biles out of team competition
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen describes the situation at the fatal plant leak...
'Several patients' at fatal plant leak in Texas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Officer-involved shooting, police chase
Woman injured in early morning shooting
Woman injured in early morning shooting