Part of US 23 shut down for bridge work

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of US 23 will be down to one lane in each direction for bridge work.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contractors will close the US 23 northbound slow lane (right lane) in Russell at the new viaduct crossing (milepoint 1.9) which is north of the Ironton-Russell bridge intersection. It will be closed by Wednesday afternoon or evening and remain closed through Thursday.

Southbound US 23 remains down to one lane in the area.

This is part of the overhead bridge work on the KYTC’s KY 244 viaduct replacement project.

Officials say as many as 20,000 vehicles a day use the highway so significant backups are likely. Drivers should find an alternate route.

This project is a $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project. It includes building a new KY 244 looping westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell. Construction will continue through the summer.

