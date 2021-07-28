Retired healthcare worker wins $1 million through W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired healthcare worker who thought she was being honored for her 10 years of service was surprised with $1 million Wednesday.

Wanda Coleman, of Ronceverte, joined dozens of her former coworkers at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) in Lewisburg for what they believed to be a ceremony to honor a recently-retired staff member.

Following the Governor’s remarks, WVSOM officials announced that they would be honoring Coleman for her 10 years of service with the Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of WVSOM.

But, as Coleman walked back to her seat, Gov. Justice asked her to turn around for one more surprise. At that moment, First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog walked into the room carrying a check for $1 million.

Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte won $1 million in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. (Gov. Justice Office)

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice today.

In addition to the cash and truck giveaways, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 6 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians only have one more chance.

To win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

