Students react to CDC calling for masks at schools this fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, the CDC recommended all students in kindergarten through 12th grade wear masks at school this fall, even if they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new guidance comes about two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people, but that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

“(The delta variant) seems to be able to spread much more easily to people of all ages,” West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said.

Marsh says with schools expected to return to full capacity, masks will help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Because we want to keep our children in school, we know how important that is, then these appropriate mitigation factors are hoped to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom with the delta variant and to keep people safe and healthy through the school year.”

Marsh says the variant seems to be able to be spread by younger people as well.

Braxton Lasseter, who’s about to start fourth grade at Spring Hill Elementary in Huntington, is not thrilled with the idea of having to wear a mask at school again.

“They’re uncomfortable, and they don’t feel good,” he said.

Kaylee Macduff, who’s about to begin seventh grade at Milton Middle School, doesn’t mind the idea of wearing a mask at school again.

“I thought (wearing a mask) felt more safe because I didn’t want to get sick,” she said.

