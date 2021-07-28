Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting arraigned

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the suspects involved in an officer-involved shooting was arraigned Wednesday.

Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is charged with attempted first degree murder and five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

The shooting happened on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the Charleston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Escape with no registration. Four people were inside the car. While police were running the occupant’s information, a patrolman noticed Larch walking away from the traffic stop. Police told Larch to stop but Larch started running away towards Piedmont Road.

The patrolman ran after Larch and yelled “Come here stop, Charleston PD, stop now, stop!” Larch continued running and turned around and began firing shots at the officer. He ended up firing five rounds. The officer immediately returned fire and hit Larch five times. Larch was shot twice in the right shoulder and three times in the left shoulder.

After being shot, Larch threw his handgun toward the patrolman, which was recovered by officers, and ran into the Charleston Habitat for Humanity ReStore. He tried to hide behind the cash register, but was taken into custody.

Larch was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says Larch has an extensive criminal history.

Another man, Brandon Bandy, 26, of Elkview, was arrested later Tuesday evening. He was wanted on a bench warrant for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Hunt said Bandy, who had run with one handcuff on, was arrested in the Jordan Creek area by Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies.

James Evans, 20, of Elkview, was being treated for crash-related injuries. Originally wanted on federal charges, Evans was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

Hunt said the other officer on scene was in the process of arresting Bandy but once shots were fired, he quickly took off to help his brother in blue. Bandy ran off with one handcuff around his wrist.

While the two officers were arresting Larch, police say Evans got back into the vehicle and took off. He sent police on a short chase which quickly ended on the 900 block of Valley Rd. near the golf course.

One officer suffered a hamstring injury during the incident, but no officers were hit by gunfire.

A fourth man who was in the car cooperated with police and was not taken into custody.

