Washing your face to achieve healthy skin

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

While washing your face might sound like a basic daily task, there’s more to this critical skincare step than splashing water on your face each morning.

Is ‘squeaky clean’ a good thing? Are you using the correct formula and ingredients for your skin type?

A recent survey looked at how people’s skincare habits and routines compare with dermatologists’ recommendations.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Daniel Sugai joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share what you’re doing right and where you may need to improve.

