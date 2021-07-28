WATCH | Officers searching for porch pirate caught on camera
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing a package off a homeowner’s porch in Barboursville, West Virginia.
The porch pirate was caught on a ring camera picking up the package and running to a vehicle waiting along Peyton Street.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone who recognizes the man taking the package or the getaway vehicle is asked to call the detective unit at 304-736-5203.
