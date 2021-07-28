Advertisement

WATCH | Officers searching for porch pirate caught on camera

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing a package off a homeowner’s porch in Barboursville, West Virginia.

The porch pirate was caught on a ring camera picking up the package and running to a vehicle waiting along Peyton Street.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the man taking the package or the getaway vehicle is asked to call the detective unit at 304-736-5203.

A person is caught on a ring camera stealing a package off of a homeowner's porch in Barboursville, W.Va.

