WATCH | Officers searching for porch pirate caught on camera

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are hoping to identify a man accused of stealing a package off a homeowner’s porch in Barboursville, West Virginia.

The porch pirate was caught on a ring camera picking up the package and running to a vehicle waiting along Peyton Street.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the man taking the package or the getaway vehicle is asked to call the detective unit at 304-736-5203.

