CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was shot early Wednesday morning on the east side of Charleston.

According to Metro 911, shots were fired along Washington St. East just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

