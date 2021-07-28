Advertisement

Yeager Airport to change name

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Yeager Airport will be changing its name.

At the July CWVRAA Board Meeting Wednesday, board members voted to change the name to “West Virginia International Yeager Airport.” This will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

2022 is the 75th anniversary of the airport and that’s when they are also doing a complete re-branding of the name and logo.

Airport officials say it has been over a decade since they did a brand refresh and believe adding “West Virginia International” will help attract future air services. This change will also put General Yeager’s legacy on a national and international scale.

To be designated an international airport, the airport says you have to have a U.S. Customs Building at the airport. CRW’s U.S. Customs Building will be completed in December 2021, which gives them the ability to add international into the airport’s name.

Officials say there are only five states without an international airport.

