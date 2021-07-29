Advertisement

Closing arguments wrap up in federal opioid trial

Verdict not expected for weeks
Closing arguments have wrapped up in a federal opioid trial in Huntington, West Virginia.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Attorneys for major drug distributors have made their final pleas to a federal judge to absolve them while placing the blame elsewhere for a prescription pill health emergency in a part of West Virginia.

Defense attorneys tried to find holes in assertions by the plaintiffs and their witnesses Wednesday as two-day closing arguments wrapped up a lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

In a state that has had the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate, Cabell County and the city of Huntington are seeking more than $2.5 billion from the distributors.

A verdict isn’t expected for at least three weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

