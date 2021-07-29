COVID-19 W.Va. | 5 additional deaths reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 29, 2021, there have been 3,115,799 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 166,748 total cases and 2,944 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from Randolph County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Marion County, and an 88-year old male from Kanawha County.

1,910 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

161,894 West Virginians have recovered from COVID complications.

According to DHHR data, 56 percent of the eligible population in the state are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,540), Berkeley (13,044), Boone (2,204), Braxton (1,049), Brooke (2,269), Cabell (9,068), Calhoun (403), Clay (546), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,644), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,322), Greenbrier (2,922), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,872), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,341), Jackson (2,296), Jefferson (4,863), Kanawha (15,685), Lewis (1,354), Lincoln (1,616), Logan (3,333), Marion (4,753), Marshall (3,595), Mason (2,127), McDowell (1,663), Mercer (5,282), Mineral (3,011), Mingo (2,815), Monongalia (9,503), Monroe (1,241), Morgan (1,269), Nicholas (1,953), Ohio (4,374), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (964), Pocahontas (689), Preston (2,977), Putnam (5,457), Raleigh (7,178), Randolph (2,888), Ritchie (773), Roane (672), Summers (870), Taylor (1,322), Tucker (550), Tyler (762), Upshur (2,026), Wayne (3,231), Webster (595), Wetzel (1,419), Wirt (469), Wood (8,044), Wyoming (2,103).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.